FBI celebrates 45th anniversary of Joint Terrorism Task Force

Published 11:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- FBI El Paso Field Office celebrated the 45th anniversary of the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) with a roundtable discussion along with other local, state, and federal agencies.

The FBI's New York Office created the first JTTF in spring 1980, along with members of the New York Police Department (NYPD), in investigations of potential acts of terrorism.

ABC-7 was at the FBI's roundtable and spoke with Special Agent in Charge John Morales and other officials with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Border Patrol, among others.

More updates in later newscasts.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

