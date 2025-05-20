60 defendants plead guilty to charges related to illegal National Defense Area entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As of Monday, 60 defendants have pleaded guilty to charges that they illegally entered the U.S. or the National Defense Area (NDA) that spans from El Paso to Fort Hancock.

The additional criminal charges were filed beginning in early May, right after the federal government set up the Texas NDA.

Federal statutes allows for criminal penalties for "unlawful intrusion" into areas designated as NDAs, according to a DOJ spokesperson.

“These NDA-related charges are brought because the defendants violated of the federal law," Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas said. "These convictions area positive step in the judicial process of deterring illegal immigration, and I am very grateful to our El Paso Division staff and to our federal law enforcement and military partners for their diligent work in securing our borders.”