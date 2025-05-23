Skip to Content
60 more migrants plead guilty to illegally entering National Defense Area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors announced that from May 20 to May 22, 60 migrants pleaded guilty to charges that they had entered the Texas National Defense Area (NDA). The area stretches along the border from El Paso to Fort Hancock.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas' Office announced 60 other cases involving migrants illegally entering the NDA earlier this week. The total number of people who have pleaded guilty is now 120, according to officials.

Federal statutes allows for criminal penalties for "unlawful intrusion" into areas designated as NDAs, according to a DOJ spokesperson.

