Mexican teachers protesting at ports of entry

Published 12:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican teachers are protesting at two ports of entry on the Juárez side.

Our crews in Juárez saw teachers at the Paso del Norte bridge and at the Ysleta-Zaragoza ports of entry.

They were spotted at the pay toll booths allowing commuters to cross without paying the toll on the Mexican side.

Just minutes ago we saw on our ABC-7 mountain camera traffic being stopped half-of the Paso del Norte bridge. Traffic was allowed into the U.S. side.

ABC-7 reached out to the CBP El Paso Field Office for more details.

