U.S. Border Patrol commemorates fallen agents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector, along with other law enforcement agencies, commemorated its 101st anniversary at the Border Patrol Museum in El Paso.

"Today’s memorial stands as a solemn tribute, honoring the unwavering dedication and ultimate

sacrifice of our fallen Border Patrol Agents. The memories of our agents are forever imprinted

in our hearts and are a constant reminder of their heroic service in safeguarding our nation’s

borders,” said Border Patrol El Paso Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

Border Patrol also commemorated the 27th annual memorial ceremony that served as a tribute to honor the 159 Border Patrol agents who have lost their lives in the line of duty.