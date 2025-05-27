Maquiladoras continue to lose jobs south of the border

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Industries and maquiladoras south of the border continue to lose jobs month after month.

According to the Mexican Importers and Exporters National Association (ANIERM), Juárez lost another 1,874 jobs in March of this year.

Closing reports show that with these 1,874 losses, it makes it 29,904 job losses since March 2024 and 62,506 since June 2023.

"The reasons we've talked about and talked about repeatedly are both the tariff war that came under President Trump, and the depression that the United States was already experiencing due to a lack of sales and purchase orders," said Chihuahua delegate Marcelo Vázquez. "So if there are no purchase orders, there's no production in the maquiladora industry, and employees have to be sent home."

The state of Chihuahua along with the Mexican federal government announced last week a plan to boost economic development and assist maquiladoras and industry in Juárez.

Several cities in Mexico were selected for this plan called 'Polos de Bienestar' or wellness poles, which aim to give fiscal benefits to selected cities like juárez.

It also promotes more investments in machinery and equipment for the industry.