EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The man extradited to the U.S. by Mexican authorities was back in court this morning for his detention hearing.

31-year-old Jaime Renteria Fernandez is accused of murder, firearm possession, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

Judge Anne Berton ruled Renteria will remain under federal custody with no bond.

Renteria pleaded not guilty to those accusations before the arraignment.