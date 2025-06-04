CBP officers seize 27.1 pounds of cocaine at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers seized 27.1 pounds of cocaine at the Ysleta Port of Entry this week.

CBP officials say the drugs were hidden in a truck driven by a 21-year-old American man. Officers selected the truck for secondary inspection as it tried to cross Monday morning. A low energy portal scan showed anomalies in the truck. Officers then found packages of cocaine inside.

"CBP officers arrested the man. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face charges under 21 U.S. Code § 952 - importation of controlled substances," a CBP spokesperson explained. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accepted the case for prosecution."

Officials have not publicly identified the man.