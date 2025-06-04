Helicopter tracks down alleged human smuggler near Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP's El Paso Air Branch apprehended an alleged human smuggler on Monday.

Border Patrol agents found two migrants waiting to be picked up by the alleged smuggler near Socorro Road. Agents surveilling the area from a helicopter then saw the smuggler trying to drive away from Tigua Tribal Police and other law enforcement officers. After 30 minutes of surveillance the driver parked near Carmelita Circle and ran off. Agents then found and apprehended the driver.

"During questioning, the driver admitted he was in the area to pick up and transport illegal aliens," a CBP spokesperson explained. "Record checks later revealed a charge from January 2025 for shooting at or from a vehicle -conspiracy resulting in death. The driver, a U.S. citizen was charged with 8 USC 1324 conspiracy to transport illegal aliens."

Officials have not publicly identified the alleged smuggler.