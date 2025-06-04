Skip to Content
Man convicted of harboring migrants in his El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal jury convicted Venezuelan national Marcel Eliezer Zapata-Colmenarez, 26, of conspiracy to harbor migrants.

Federal prosecutors say that Border Patrol agents searched Zapata-Colmenarez's El Paso apartment and found evidence that he was harboring undocumented migrants.

Zapata-Colmenarez reportedly admitted to officials that he was being paid $50 per migrant.

:Zapata-Colmenarez was arrested Jan. 30 and indicted on Feb. 26 for one count of conspiracy to harbor aliens and one count of harboring aliens for financial gain," federal prosecutors explain. "His sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for Aug. 26, 2025, and he faces up to 10 years in federal prison along with a fine of up to $250,000."

