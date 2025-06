EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department's Water Rescue Team is trying to save someone from the Rio Grande River near Paso del Norte International Bridge in Downtown El Paso.

A caller who was on the bridge called in to report a person struggling in the river. Water Rescue crews are now trying to get that person out.

A medical helicopter is currently on the way to the scene to potentially airlift that person to the hospital if needed.