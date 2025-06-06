Santa Teresa getting 7-mile-long ‘Secondary Wall’

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Borderland is getting approximately eight and a half new miles of border wall. Santa Teresa in particular is slated to get a "Secondary Wall." Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued three new waivers for border wall construction from New Mexico to Arizona.

Santa Teresa is expected to get about seven new miles as part of the "Santa Teresa Secondary Wall Project," while Anapra will get about 1.3 new miles, and the Port of Entry Gate will get about 0.2 new miles.

Noem's office says these projects will close critical gaps in the border wall and enhance border security operations in the Borderland.

"The Secretary’s waiver authority allows DHS to waive environmental laws–including the National Environmental Policy Act–to ensure the expeditious construction of physical barriers and roads, by minimizing the risk of administrative delays," a spokesperson explained. "Projects executed under a waiver are critical steps to secure the southern border and reinforce our commitment to border security. The waivers cover projects funded through U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 appropriations."