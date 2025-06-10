Scam Alert: Scammers pretending to be CBP officers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officials are warning everyone of telephone scammers targeting people for their personal information.

Officials say the scammers are asking for information that would bypass financial security protocols. The scammers are claiming to be from CBP officers and/or Border Patrol agents and are asking for personal information and money.

Officials say the scammers are pressuring people by telling them that CBP intercepted a shipment of drugs addressed to them. The scammers are telling victims that their cooperation is important to ensure the case is solved. The scammers then threaten to send the police if victims do not provide the information.

People who receive these calls are asked to just hang up and report the scammers to the Federal Trade Commission online.

“If CBP suspects illegal activity, we will not call a suspect or a victim requesting money or Social Security numbers. To be clear, CBP will not make telephone calls threatening citizens that law enforcement is on the way or promising money for information,” said CBP Houston Acting Director of Field Operations Rod Hudson. “Anyone receiving a call from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about self-deportation, or a shipment of drugs or money should recognize that it is a scam regardless of how authentic the caller may sound.”

CBP provided the following tips: