Man hid in train to illegally enter the country, CBP officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers in El Paso found a Mexican man trying to enter the U.S. hidden aboard a Union Pacific Railway train. Now officials are warning against attempting to illegally enter the country on trains.

"During a nonintrusive inspection via the vehicle and cargo inspection system on a northbound train, anomalies were observed. A physical inspection led to the discovery and removal of one undocumented illegal alien concealed in a hollow space at the end of an empty hopper," a CBP officer explained.

The officers took the man into custody and found that he had previously been arrested and deported. They charged him with illegal entry after removal.

“Attempting to enter the United States without inspection via a cargo train is not only illegal, but it is also very dangerous,” said CBP El Paso Field Office Assistant Director for Border Security, Samuel Cleaves. “Aliens attempting to board moving trains sometimes slip and have limbs severed. As temperatures rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the risk of death from heat stroke or dehydration increases. Also, cargo can shift and injure or trap aliens. Finally, when discovered, the alien will face certain consequences for illegally entering the United States under Title 8 of the U.S. Code. It is not worth the risk.”