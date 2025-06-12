People detained following court hearing at immigration court

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- ABC-7 took video of the moments following people leaving immigration court. We were the only station to do this.

Before we shared this video we wanted to learn more about exactly what we were seeing. We spoke with former National President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Kathleen Campbell Walker.

"I've been practicing 40 years in November never seen this," said Walker.

Walker told me during the Biden administration migrants used the CBP One app to cross into the U.S. legally.

"Then now you're supposed to go ahead and address whether or not you're going to be granted relief through removal proceedings before an immigration judge," said Walker.

Then, when thee people show up to court.

"The government is saying we're going to move to dismiss the 240 removal proceedings. Now, why would they do that? Normally they wouldn't," Walker told ABC-7, but when they leave the courtroom, "we're going to now say that you're subject to expedited removal. What does that mean? I don't get a hearing. I don't have a right to counsel."