Skip to Content
On the Border

People detained following court hearing at immigration court

By
Published 3:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- ABC-7 took video of the moments following people leaving immigration court. We were the only station to do this.

Before we shared this video we wanted to learn more about exactly what we were seeing. We spoke with former National President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Kathleen Campbell Walker.

"I've been practicing 40 years in November never seen this," said Walker.

Walker told me during the Biden administration migrants used the CBP One app to cross into the U.S. legally.

"Then now you're supposed to go ahead and address whether or not you're going to be granted relief through removal proceedings before an immigration judge," said Walker.

Then, when thee people show up to court.

"The government is saying we're going to move to dismiss the 240 removal proceedings. Now, why would they do that? Normally they wouldn't," Walker told ABC-7, but when they leave the courtroom, "we're going to now say that you're subject to expedited removal. What does that mean? I don't get a hearing. I don't have a right to counsel."

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content