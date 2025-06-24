ICE arrests 11 Iranians illegally in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- This weekend, ICE arrested 11 Iranian nationals who officials say were in the country illegally. The Department of Homeland Security says that it is committed to keeping "known and suspected terrorists" out of the U.S.

ICE arrested Ribvar Karimi in Locust, Alabama on June 22, 2025 officials say. He served as an Iranian Army sniper as recently as 2021. He was carrying an Iranian Army ID card at the time of his arrest. He was able to enter the U.S. on a Visa granted to those engaged to American citizens in October 2024. He never adjusted his status after that, according to DHS officials. He is now in ICE custody pending removal from the country.

Also on June 22, 2025, ICE arrested Behzad Sepehrian Bahary Nejad in Houston, Texas. He was carrying a loaded 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest. He had entered the country in December 2016. Police arrested him in August 2017 for allegedly assaulting a family member. His wife alleged that Sepehrian was threatening her and she got a restraining order, officials say. UT placed him on academic suspension in July 2018, and an immigration judge ordered him removed from the country in October 2019. He was then released on immigration bond. He is now back in custody pending removal proceedings.

Also in Houston, ICE arrested Hamid Reza Bayat. DHS officials say that an immigration judge had ordered Bayat removed from the country in August 2005. He was twice convicted on drug crimes and once convicted of driving with a suspended license. He is now awaiting removal proceedings in ICE custody.

ICE arrested Mehrzad Asadi Eidivand in a Phoenix suburb on June 22, 2025. Eidivand had already been given a final order of removal. He has been convicted of threatening an officer and being a migrant in possession of a firearm. DHS officials say Eidivand entered the U.S. through San Ysidro, California in June 2012. An immigration judge granted him voluntary departure in August 2013, but he never left.

ICE arrested Yousef Mehridehno in Bluckstadt, Mississippi over the weekend. The former lawful permanent resident had his residency terminated in October 2017 after officials say he lied on his original VISA application. Officials listed Mehridehno as a known or suspected terrorist in February.

ICE arrested Mahmoud Shafiei and Mehrdad Mehdipour in Colorado Springs on June 22, 2025. They were living together, officials say. A judge ordered Shafiei removed in January 1987. He has state and federal drug crime convictions and arrests for assault and child abuse, officials say. Border Patrol found Mehdipour in the Rio Grande Valley in June 2023 and expedited his removal.

ICE arrested Mehran Makari Saheli in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was convicted of having a firearm and sentenced to 15 months recently.

"He is a former member of off the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with admitted connections to Hezbollah," a DHS official explained. "An immigration judge ordered him removed June 28, 2022, under the Biden administration, but he illegally remained in the U.S. Saheli is now in ICE custody pending removal."

ICE arrested Bahman Alizadeh Asfestani in San Francisco. Officials say Asfestani has petty theft and drug convictions.

Officials also arrested Mohammad Rafikian and Arkavan Babk Moirokorli.