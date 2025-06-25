Eight people held hostage in Juárez neighborhood

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Officials found eight people being held hostage inside of a home in Juárez's Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

State Public Security and National Guard personnel found the eight people, four Guatemalans and four Ecuadorians early this morning. Officials had received reports of people crying for help from inside a house near the intersection of Felipe Ángeles and Maclovio Herrera streets.

When officers arrived, they heard voices coming from the second story of the home. The eight people found inside had been kept there for more than three weeks, officials say.

The victims reported that they had been beaten and videotaped to get money from their families. Deposits had already been made, but their captors did not release them, the people reported to officials.

Officers arrested Osvaldo CM, 24, and Luis Daniel AE, 27, and charged them with kidnapping.