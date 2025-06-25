Skip to Content
On the Border

Two Indian migrants kidnapped in Ciudad Juárez

MGN
By
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:25 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Officials in Juarez saved two Indian migrants who had been kidnapped.

The Attorney General's Office, the Mexican Army, and the National Guard arrested a man and a woman accused of kidnapping two 24-year-olds from India, identified only as P.P.R. and P.S.H. Officers rescued the pair from the Cerradas del Ángel 2 subdivision of Ciudad Juárez.

Officials charged Manuel de Jesús R.M., 21, and Saira M.G., 25, with federal firearms and explosives charges, as well as unlawful deprivation of liberty. The pair claimed to be part of the criminal group "La Empresa."

Officers arrested Manuel with a silver Smith & Wesson .380 caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with three live rounds.

