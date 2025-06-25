Two Indian migrants kidnapped in Ciudad Juárez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Officials in Juarez saved two Indian migrants who had been kidnapped.

The Attorney General's Office, the Mexican Army, and the National Guard arrested a man and a woman accused of kidnapping two 24-year-olds from India, identified only as P.P.R. and P.S.H. Officers rescued the pair from the Cerradas del Ángel 2 subdivision of Ciudad Juárez.

Officials charged Manuel de Jesús R.M., 21, and Saira M.G., 25, with federal firearms and explosives charges, as well as unlawful deprivation of liberty. The pair claimed to be part of the criminal group "La Empresa."

Officers arrested Manuel with a silver Smith & Wesson .380 caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with three live rounds.