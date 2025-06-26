Border Patrol agents seize 20 pounds of cocaine at checkpoint south of Alamogordo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents seized more than 20 pounds of cocaine from a Texas woman as she attempted to drive through the inspection checkpoint south of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Agents arrested Aurelia Madrid-Marquez, 51, the afternoon of June 16, 2025. Officials first publicly announced her arrest today.

Officials say Madrid-Marquez was driving a minivan with Illinois license plates. A routine search revealed seven vacuum-sealed bundles of cocaine in the driver-side floorboard area.

Officials charged Madrid-Marquez with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. She could face up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.