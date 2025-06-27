15 bodies found decomposing in shuttered Juarez crematory

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Officials found 15 bodies inside of a shuttered crematory in Juarez.

Officials say that investigators found the bodies at a property on Casas Grandes Highway in the city's outskirts on Thursday night.

Neighbors had reported strong odors coming from inside of the property. Investigators found a body inside of a car parked on the property, then found 15 decomposing bodies abandoned after health authorities closed down the crematory.

Authorities secured the site and the Chihuahua's prosecutor's office is now working on the case.