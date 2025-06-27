Cuban national sentenced for illegally entering U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cuban national Narali Arevalo-Casay, 23, was convicted of violating a defense property security regulation. She was found guilty of illegally entering the U.S. a mile west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on May 7, 2025.

A federal jury convicted Arevalo-Casay, then a U.S. Magistrate Judge sentenced her to time-served.

"This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime," federal prosecutors explained. "Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN)."