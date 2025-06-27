Skip to Content
On the Border

Migrant convicted of re-entering the US four times

By
Published 2:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal jury convicted Mexican national Emmanuel Barraza-Ramirez, 44, of Reentry of a Removed Alien. Officials say Barraza-Ramirez had previously been removed from the US five other times, and had been convicted of reentry three previous times.

Court documents state that Border Patrol agents discovered Barraza-Ramirez crouching in some bushes on Mt. Cristo Rey on February 15, 2024. He was about a quarter of a miles from the border. Officials say that Ramirez admitted to being illegally present in the U.S. Agents arrested Barraza-Ramirez and took him to the Santa Teresa Station for processing.

Barraza-Ramirez will now remain in custody pending sentencing, where he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content