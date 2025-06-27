Migrant convicted of re-entering the US four times

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal jury convicted Mexican national Emmanuel Barraza-Ramirez, 44, of Reentry of a Removed Alien. Officials say Barraza-Ramirez had previously been removed from the US five other times, and had been convicted of reentry three previous times.

Court documents state that Border Patrol agents discovered Barraza-Ramirez crouching in some bushes on Mt. Cristo Rey on February 15, 2024. He was about a quarter of a miles from the border. Officials say that Ramirez admitted to being illegally present in the U.S. Agents arrested Barraza-Ramirez and took him to the Santa Teresa Station for processing.

Barraza-Ramirez will now remain in custody pending sentencing, where he faces up to 20 years in prison.