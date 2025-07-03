Last day for public comment input on proposed border wall construction in New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeking public comments on a proposed 1.32-mile construction of a new border barrier in Doña Ana County along Mt. Cristo Rey's southside.

According to CBP, the project involves the construction and maintenance of approximately 1.32 miles of new border barrier in the Sunland Park area, south of Mount Cristo Rey in Doña Ana County, New Mexico.

The El Paso Sector will also include two other projects in Doña Ana County:

El Paso Sector Santa Teresa Secondary Wall Project (~7 miles), east of the Jerónimo - Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

El Paso Sector 16-4 Wall Project Anapra (~1.3 miles), along Mount Cristo Rey.

El Paso Sector 2 Wall Project & Port of Entry (POE) Gate (~0.2 mile & ~40 feet).

"Together, these projects will close critical gaps in the border wall and enhance border security operations in the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso, Tucson, and Yuma Sectors. The waivers were issued pursuant to Section 102 of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996," CBP officials said in a statement.

CBP will stop accepting comments today. Interested parties can email their comments to CBP at ElPasoComments@cbp.dhs.gov.

You have to include “El Paso Sector Border Barrier Construction” in the subject of your email. Comments received in response to this letter, including names and addresses of those who comment, will become part of the public record.

Comments may also be submitted to CBP by calling (833) 412-2056 or by mailing the following

address: