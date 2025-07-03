Man pulled from rubble of collapsed house in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were injured after a house damaged by the recent storms collapsed.

It happened in the Partido Escobedo Colonia when a two story house collapsed.

The Juarez Fire chief says the building fell after the water logged walls caved in. The house was made of adobe and had not been properly maintained, according to the fire chief.

Two men received injuries.

One man ended up buried in the rubble, but was rescued by fire crews.

He was assessed at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment.