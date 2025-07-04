Chihuahua AG says: more families asking for assistance than uncremated bodies found

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua Attorney General César Jáuregui along with his department (FGE) and the state medical examiner's office (SEMEFO), continue efforts to identify the 383 bodies found inside the 'Plenitud' crematorium south of Ciudad Juárez.

A.G. Jáuregui told local media outlets that the news of the uncremated bodies discovered raised concerns among families in Juárez who are looking to learn if their late family members were cremated or not.

Around 700 families have gone to the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office in Juárez asking for clarification in the case.

The families are receiving assistance through the State's Executive Commission for Victim Assistance (CEAVE).

Chihuahua state officials also said they have checked nearly 150 bodies out of the 383 found. They say they have matched the remains with possible names for 27 of them.

"We have to get to the truth. It's something that fills us with stupefaction, with sadness at how we can reach this level of dehumanization, of doing business under these conditions and sleeping peacefully at home," said Chihuahua District Attorney in Northern Chihuahua, Carlos Manuel Salas.

The two people previously arrested are set to have their detention hearing at a Juárez courtroom later today.

This story will be updated on-air and online as we receive information from the authorities.