Juárez doctors react to new Texas law that allows those without residency to practice medicine

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2038 last month, allowing experienced doctors from around the world to practice in Texas without needing a U.S. residency.

Under the new law, doctors coming from other countries will have to meet specific requirements to be eligible to practice in Texas.

In Juárez, Dr. Alejandro Díaz, who has over 30 years of experience on the border, sees this bill signing as more than just an opportunity for those doctors who meet the requirements set to begin in 2026.

"This is an amazing opportunity for doctors, not only on the border but also in Mexico and abroad," said Dr. Díaz. "Because it's kind of a dream for many doctors to work in the United States for various reasons."

"So I think it's going to be an incredible opportunity for doctors on the border, in Mexico, and in other countries," added Dr. Díaz.

All foreign doctors will also be permitted to bypass U.S. residency if they meet specific state licensing and employment requirements.

More updates will come in later newscasts.