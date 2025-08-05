DACA recipient arrested in El Paso now facing removal proceedings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Videos on social media shows the arrest Catalina "Xóchilt" Santiago, which occurred Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the El Paso International Airport. Santiago is a Mexican national and a DACA recipient who works in El Paso.

Watch the social media video above.

A GoFundMe page set up to support Santiago describes the moment she was intercepted by two Border Patrol agents while passing through airport security.

"She has been transferred to a processing center in El Paso—and we must demand her immediate release!" a petition seeking Santiago's release describes. "Xóchitl is a lifelong community organizer who has fought for the dignity and respect of the immigrant community for over a decade. She has made a profound impact on her loved ones and community members from Florida to Texas and beyond."

ABC-7 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Border Patrol's El Paso Sector for more information about Santiago's arrest.

DHS Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released the following statement on the situation:

“CBP arrested Catalina Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, on August 3, 2025, at the El Paso International Airport. Her criminal history includes charges for trespassing, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She will remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings. Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are not automatically protected from deportations. DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons including if they’ve committed a crime. Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live American dream.”

Organizers are planning a protest to demand Santiago's release tomorrow. La Mujer Obrera Protest is scheduled to happen at the ICE Detention Facility.