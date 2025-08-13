Cartel leader known as ‘Delta 1,’ two Juárez police officers killed in shooting

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Two Juárez Municipal Police officers (SSPM) and an alleged leader of the "La Línea" criminal group in Juárez are dead after a shooting south of the border.

According to Chihuahua state authorities, the cartel leader was identified as Ulises Nache, 41, aka "Delta 1." Juárez media outlets have reported he was killed inside an Oxxo store and had ties to the Mexican cartel "La Línea."

The shooting occurred Monday night at the Oxxo convenience store located at Paseo de Aragón and Paseo de Borja streets near the border.

Nache Trujillo's bodyguards were off-duty Juárez police officers and were killed outside the Oxxo.

One was identified as Rigoberto P.E., 32, and the other officer as Miguel Eduardo G.S, 31.

"We'll need to strengthen surveillance measures on the officers in terms of whether they have any extracurricular activities. That's not necessarily a bad thing; however, if it turns out that this person was involved in the crime, it would have serious consequences. So we'll be closely monitoring the investigation and working closely with the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office," Pérez Cuéllar said.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar also said the city will be investigating and screening all members of the Juárez police department to ensure they are not involved in illicit activity; those with ties to organized crime groups will be dismissed. He added that the Juárez Chief of Police, César Múñoz, is not in danger of losing his position.

The case is still under investigation by the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE) through its investigation agency.