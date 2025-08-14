Skip to Content
On the Border

Border Patrol El Paso Sector sees trend in stash houses

CBP, FILE
By
New
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso continues to see a decline in migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border since the start of the year under the Trump administration. However, Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector still reports a trend of stash houses for Fiscal Year 2025.

According to Agent Claudio Herrera-Baeza, spokesperson for Border Patrol El Paso Sector, in Fiscal Year 2024 they encountered over 280 stash houses in the sector; this fiscal year, they've found over 146 so far.

"Although the numbers have decreased significantly overall, we're still discovering locations like this that are being used to stash or hide individuals crossing illegally into the country," agent Herrera said. "There are many dangers and risk factors involved when you are smuggled and placed into a stash house."

The Border Patrol El Paso Sector is currently encountering an average of 37 individuals daily, compared to previous fiscal years when they were encountering thousands of people each day.

More updates will be provided in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content