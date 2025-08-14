Border Patrol El Paso Sector sees trend in stash houses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso continues to see a decline in migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border since the start of the year under the Trump administration. However, Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector still reports a trend of stash houses for Fiscal Year 2025.

According to Agent Claudio Herrera-Baeza, spokesperson for Border Patrol El Paso Sector, in Fiscal Year 2024 they encountered over 280 stash houses in the sector; this fiscal year, they've found over 146 so far.

"Although the numbers have decreased significantly overall, we're still discovering locations like this that are being used to stash or hide individuals crossing illegally into the country," agent Herrera said. "There are many dangers and risk factors involved when you are smuggled and placed into a stash house."

The Border Patrol El Paso Sector is currently encountering an average of 37 individuals daily, compared to previous fiscal years when they were encountering thousands of people each day.

