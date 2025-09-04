Mexican Consulate in El Paso expanding legal assistance for nationals and citizens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexico's consulates in the United States keep providing the Mexican community information and practical tools for understanding and exercising their rights, especially on immigration matters.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso covers El Paso and Hudspeth counties, along with nine other Southern New Mexico counties.

"Locally, what we also do is that every Friday we have legal allies here at the consulate and they give free advice to the community. Anybody can come on any Friday and that's for legal assistance; we have our lawyers here, so they can go directly to talk to them," said Consul General of Mexico in El Paso, Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León.

The consular network has promoted the free advisory services provided by lawyers and legal advisors, answering questions and addressing specific cases.

Legal Advisory Week (SALE) has become an important legal initiative and outreach program. The program has achieved a significant impact in the Mexican community in the United States.

"The Government of Mexico, through the Foreign Ministry, reiterates its commitment to defending and protecting the rights of Mexicans abroad and will continue strengthening its proactive prevention strategies," said Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Consul Ibarra says one of the services that has grown more is the dual citizenship process of those U.S. citizens with Mexican parents.

"We look out for the well-being of the Mexican community in the United States."

If you need assistance from any Mexican consulate in the U.S., you can reach out to 520-623-7874.

The Consulate in El Paso's number is 915-549-0003, and social media is 'Consulado General de México en El Paso."

Mexico's Consulate in El Paso offers Free Legal Assistance every Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More than 406,900 people received information at over 700 in-person and virtual events and 3,100 free legal consultations were given on immigration, labor, civil and family matters, among other topics. Consular staff also identified and channeled 595 assistance and protection cases.

More than 380 partners made this possible by providing their services, answering questions and offering personalized support free of charge.