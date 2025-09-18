Skip to Content
On the Border

It’s about to get more difficult to become naturalized U.S. citizen

New
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new requirements for people who seek to become U.S. citizens through naturalization. 

The agency announced Wednesday it's providing immigration officers guidance on assessing people's moral characters and looking for positive contributions to American society instead of a mere absence of bad behavior.

USCIS also announced it's resuming neighborhood investigations to ensure people meet requirements and are worthy of U.S. citizenship.

The agency is also increasing the number of U.S. civics questions an immigration officer will ask and how many questions people will have to get right to pass the test.

Heriberto Perez Lara

