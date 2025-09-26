Mexico’s President visits Ciudad Juárez, sends message to Mexicans in the U.S.

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, visited Juárez this afternoon after touring all 32 states across the country.

She was accompanied by Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos, Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, other local and state officials, and members of her cabinet.

Thousands of residents gathered at 'Estadio Juárez Vive,' where the Indios de Ciudad Juárez baseball team plays.

President Sheinbaum announced several projects, investments, and plans for Juárez and the border.

These include new childcare funding, pensions, federal highway repairs, and infrastructure developments.

"Every town, every place, every entity in the Republic, and every state deserves to be informed about what we have done in each state of the Republic," President Sheinbaum said.

She also addressed immigration, stating that they will provide more resources for Mexicans living in the U.S. through consulates.

"We are with them, we are taking care of them, and we are urging them to go to the consulates," President Sheinbaum added. "We are allocating resources to the consulates so that our fellow citizens always have the support of their government."