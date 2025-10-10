Former El Paso CBP officer pleads guilty to human smuggling conspiracy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Manuel Perez, Jr., the former CBP officer charged for his involvement in a human smuggling conspiracy, has pleaded guilty to multiple crimes.

On Thursday, Perez pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Bring in Aliens to the United States for Financial Gain, Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Bribery of a Public Official. The plea is happening as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors, court documents state.

Perez entered his guilty plea before a Magistrate Judge yesterday. The plea is subject to final approval and sentencing.

According to the indictment filed February 5, 2025, Perez was assigned to the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso. The grand jury indicted Perez on five charges.

The indictment states that on December 21, 2023, Perez admitted a gray Nissan Pathfinder driven by an undocumented migrant. The migrant had paid an unknown co-conspirator of Perez's $16,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.

Then, on May 11, 2024, the indictment states that Perez admitted the same Pathfinder, this time driven by a different undocumented migrant. On August 10, 2024, the indictment says a third undocumented migrant was also admitted to the U.S. The same Pathfinder carried the third migrant, hidden inside, across the border. The third migrant had paid $9,000 to a co-conspirator to be smuggled into the U.S., court documents state.

The indictment says that on November 21, 2024, Perez admitted the same Pathfinder once again. This time, investigators say the Pathfinder was carrying three hidden migrants: two adults and a minor.

In regards to the drug conspiracy charge, the indictment stated that Perez conspired to possess and distribute cocaine in West Texas, Eastern Louisiana, Eastern North Carolina, and elsewhere from November 1, 2019 to on or about February 5, 2025. The drug in question was five kilograms or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of cocaine.