El Paso City Council approves investment to modernize ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso City Council approved today the allocation of $5 million from the Texas Economic Development (TED) Fund to conduct feasibility studies at the Ysleta-Zaragoza Port of Entry, aiming to "expand and modernize one of the region's busiest international crossings."

According to the City's International Bridges Department director, Roberto Tinajero, this investment is to strengthen safety, mobility, and efficiency across all city-owned bridges while supporting the region's role as a "vital international trade corridor."

“These investments reinforce El Paso’s role as a leading gateway for international trade and travel,” said City Manager Dionne Mack. “By modernizing our bridges, integrating smart technologies, and improving pedestrian access, we are investing in the city’s future and strengthening the economic and cultural ties that connect our community to the world.”

A news release from the city states that the Ysleta-Zaragoza Port of Entry is one of the region's most important international gateways, handling approximately 60% of the total regional international trade, including that of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and about 80% of the trade that passes directly through El Paso's Ports of Entry.

The city also says Zaragoza processes more than 1.3 million cargo trucks, 6.9 million personal vehicles and 2.4 million pedestrians per year, with trade activity valued at over $83 billion annually.

The City is set to invest $5 million from the TED Fund to conduct a comprehensive feasibility and design study that will guide long-term expansion planning. "The study will assess infrastructure needs, develop design concepts, and evaluate opportunities for automation and operational efficiency," the news release says.

"It will also prepare technical documentation for a future Presidential Permit and help position El Paso to meet growing binational trade demands, including those expected with the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) commercial lane closure in Fall 2027."

The city says other significant bridge initiatives include:

Toll Collection System Enhancements:

A $6.2 million modernization of the toll collection system is underway to upgrade technology across all City-owned bridges. The project includes new software, updated toll booth equipment, pedestrian turnstiles, and advanced detection systems to improve efficiency and reduce wait times for bridge users.

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS):

More than $32 million will fund next-generation Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) at the Bridge of the Americas, Zaragoza, and the two downtown bridges. The systems will feature dynamic message signs, CCTV cameras, and real-time crossing time data—enhancing communication, improving traffic flow, and giving travelers better information before they even reach the bridges.

Zaragoza Pedestrian Improvements:

Supported by a $12 million RAISE Grant and a $2.9 million City match, this project reimagines the pedestrian experience at Zaragoza. Planned improvements include shaded pathways, enhanced crosswalks, landscaped waiting areas, and new public restrooms—creating a safer, more comfortable environment for daily users.

Additional efforts include bridge maintenance and repair projects, downtown traffic studies, and facility upgrades that support bridge staff and daily operations.