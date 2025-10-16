More improvements for local ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City-owned ports of entry, such as Ysleta-Zaragoza, Stanton, and the Paso Del Norte bridges, continue to undergo improvements and planning for future expansions.

ABC-7 reported on Tuesday that the El Paso City Council approved a $5 million investment for a feasibility study at the Zaragoza Bridge to expand commercial traffic lanes.

The City's Director of the International Bridges Department confirmed they are exploring the possibility of adding an additional lane for commercial vehicles next to the current bridge.

"That way we can increase the capacity for commercial vehicles," Director Tinajero said. "So, essentially, if there is a possibility of expanding capacity on the southbound side for commercial vehicles, we would like to focus on commercial vehicles first because of the potential closure of the Bridge of the Americas."

It was also confirmed that the city is considering building a new plaza at the Zaragoza Bridge, which will include a pick-up and drop-off area for pedestrians crossing from Juárez. The plaza will feature improvements at all intersections, landscaping, canopies, and public restrooms, among other amenities.

These pedestrian improvements are based on a $12 million grant the department received, along with an additional $3 million from the city. Director Tinajero also confirmed beautification projects such as painting fences, striping, and replacing lane dividers.

Another main project for all the city-owned bridges is upgrading their toll collection systems and improving the Intelligent Transportation System. The implementation phase for Ysleta-Zaragoza is set to start in January next year; BOTA's project is already underway, led by TxDOT.

Trade and commercial leaders south of the border believe expanding the cargo crossing could be beneficial if commercial traffic is removed from BOTA, but they insist these projects must be completed before the modernization of the South-Central El Paso bridge begins in fall 2027.

"During that time, the impact we're going to have on the industry is going to be tremendous; I'd like a different approach," said Manuel Sotelo, vice president of CANACAR in northern Mexico. "That is, as soon as we finish building or expanding the other crossings, we'll start the BOTA project, which isn't where that dialogue exists."

There are 19 commercial lanes across the Santa Teresa-Tornillo bridges, six of which are part of BOTA, and losing a third of those crossings could pose risks to the industry, according to Sotelo.

"How are we going to manage to get the third part that's going to be closed? There may be many plans, there may be many studies, but by the time the closure happens, we won't have one more toll booth; we'll have six fewer toll booths," Sotelo said.

The Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge handles 70 to 80% of the total imports and exports across the El Paso area, and it operates from 6 a.m. to midnight.

"I think a smart decision would be to start the Córdoba project when we have more infrastructure at the other bridges," Sotelo added.