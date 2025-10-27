El Paso Sector sees decrease in migrant encounters along the border

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection released its operational statistics for last month, closing Fiscal Year 2025, stating it was a historic one characterized by restored control, empowered agents, and record-low crossings.

“The numbers tell the story – enforcement works,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “We are delivering the most secure border in American history, thanks to the President's leadership. Border crossings remain historically low, and those who do cross are being apprehended, detained, prosecuted, and swiftly removed.”

Border Patrol El Paso Sector recorded 47,165 migrant encounters in Fiscal Year 2025, compared to 256,102 in Fiscal Year 2024 and 427,471 in Fiscal Year 2023, according to CBP data.

According to Border Patrol data, they also recorded 504 rescues and 35 deaths in Fiscal Year 2025, compared to 981 rescues and 176 deaths in Fiscal Year 2024 and 597 rescues and 149 deaths in Fiscal Year 2023.

CBP also said illegal crossings in September throughout the southwest border remained historically low:

26,002 total encounters nationwide — 93% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883.

— below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883. 8,386 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border — 95% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended in five days in September 2024.

— lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended in five days in September 2024. 279 USBP apprehensions per day — 95% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every two hours under the Biden administration.

— lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every under the Biden administration. Zero parole releases — compared to 9,144 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden administration along the southwest border in September 2024.

According to CBP, this marks an 81.6% drop in the El Paso Sector alone and an 84.5% decrease across the entire border strip.

ABC-7 reached out to Border Patrol El Paso Sector for an interview. They had to decline due to the government shutdown; they are currently operating at limited capacity.

Right now, CBP is restricting officers and agents to only national security and law enforcement duties due to the shutdown; nonessential functions are being limited.