CBP processed billions of dollars through President Trump’s tariff enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced they have implemented 34 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump Administration.

Through trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities, in September 2025 alone, CBP processed $294 billion in imports and identified $32 billion in duties owed.

From the start of the administration through the end of Fiscal Year 2025, CBP collected $204 billion from all tariffs, taxes and fees.

"CBP is protecting the economic security of the United States by executing the President’s tariff policy," CBP said. "Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty."

ABC-7 reached out to local trade and business leaders to learn the impacts tariffs have had in the borderland economy this year.