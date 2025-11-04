CBP to use biometric data gathering system at all ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection will launch a new biometrics data gathering system on December 26, which will require CBP officers to photograph and fingerprint all non-citizens and permanent residents arriving or leaving the country; seasonal workers and children will also be included.

According to the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Register, implementing this comprehensive biometric entry/exit system involves cross-referencing foreign records.

"This final rule amends Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulations to provide that DHS may require all aliens to be photographed when entering or exiting the United States, and may require non-exempt aliens to provide other biometrics," official records show. "The final rule also amends the regulations to remove the references to pilot programs and the port limitation to permit collection of biometrics from aliens departing from airports, land ports, seaports, or any other authorized point of departure."

Local borderland residents fear that wait times at local ports of entry will be longer as they are screened by CBP officers through this new biometric collection system at the bridges.

ABC-7 reached out to CBP, DHS and local immigration attorneys for comment.