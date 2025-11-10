Mexican agencies investigate recent attacks on Border Patrol in El Paso

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Two separate attacks on Border Patrol between Juárez and El Paso are being investigated by multiple agencies on both sides of the border.

Last week, reports of gunfire along the Rio Grande prompted various local, state, and federal agencies to search for suspects and evidence in Juárez.

A 911 emergency call made in Juárez on Thursday around 3:42 p.m., reported hearing gunshots west of the Bridge of the Americas. However, the incident has not been confirmed by CBP or Border Patrol.

According to Chief Patrol Agent for Border Patrol El Paso Sector, Anthony "Scott" Good, on Nov. 7 at 7:44 a.m., an El Paso Border Patrol agent actively chasing a group of illegal migrants, reported a shot fired in his direction from the south bank of the Rio Grande.

Additional Border Patrol agents responded to the scene in a show of force. No agents fired their weapons and no injuries were reported.

"In response to a recent wave of enforcement efforts that have successfully targeted criminal activities on the border, United States Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas have experienced a notable rise in violence and assaults," CPA Good said. "We take any threat or act of violence against our Border Patrol agents very seriously. Such violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be relentlessly pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

According to Mexican officials, the Mexico Attorney's Office (FGR) searched a home looking for suspects on Friday. By the time they obtained the search warrant, no one was found at the residence.

The Juárez Municipal Police Department (SSPM), the Mexican National Guard, and the Mexican army also responded to the call at this house.

More updates will follow in later newscasts.