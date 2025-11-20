Mexican authorities in Juárez continue finding migrants in stash houses

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Municipal Police Department (SSPM) and the Chihuahua State Police Department (SSPE) have reported multiple rescues of migrants found confined in stash houses, with alleged smugglers arrested in recent weeks.

SSPE Chihuahua arrested three alleged smugglers and rescued 17 migrants from a stash house on Tuesday, and SSPM Juárez arrested four alleged smugglers and rescued six migrants on the same day.

"We receive information about houses being used to hold migrants captive, and thanks to this, in most cases, we have managed to free people who were being held against their will," said SSPM Juárez spokesman, Adrián Sánchez.

According to Sánchez, anonymous tips and 911 calls from Juárez residents are how they've located these stash houses.

SSPM Juárez reports a significant drop in migrants arriving at the border since the start of the Trump administration in January of this year, but they have still rescued over 100 migrants held in stash houses so far this year.

"Once they reach the border, that is when they are being held in stash houses, supposedly waiting to be crossed. That's when the situation changes — instead of crossing them, they start demanding money from the relatives of these people, not to cross them but to set them free," Sánchez added.

Both SSPM Juárez and SSPE Chihuahua have also found children, family members of the alleged smugglers, cash, drugs, and even firearms at these stash houses.