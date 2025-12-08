Bilingual learning center requesting Spanish translation be added to civics test

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Women's Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, is calling U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to upload a Spanish guide of the 2025 civics test.

The Center claims it creates a barrier for those students applying and studying for U.S. citizenship.

“We are ready to teach, we are ready to serve, yet we cannot prepare our Spanish-speaking students without access to the official translation,” said Mary Carter, Executive Director and Citizenship Instructor at the Women’s Intercultural Center. “Citizenship is a right and a responsibility and language access is essential to both.”

When you go to the USCIS website, it shows the Spanish version; however, when you click on it you get the English version.

ABC-7 reached out to the USCIS' national office for comment and to learn why a Spanish version has not been uploaded; they are working to provide us with an answer.