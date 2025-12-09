Migrant rights groups demand transparency and the closure of Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ACLU of Texas, along with Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Estrella del Paso and Texas Civil Rights Project, among other organizations, sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of War (DoW) over allegations of inhumane living conditions, assault and abuse at Camp East Montana.

Detained migrants, along with other clients of these organizations, have detailed to them physical abuse, violent assaults and even sexual abuse by officers and guards at the largest immigration detention facility in the country.

ABC-7 reached out to DHS for comment over these allegations. In a statement, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said:

"This is fearmongering clickbait. As our brave ICE law enforcement is facing a more than 1150% increase in assaults against them, the ACLU is choosing to smear them with anonymous allegations. Here are the facts: any claim that there are “inhumane” conditions at ICE detention centers are categorically false. No detainees are being beaten or abused. All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, access to showers, and have opportunities to communicate with lawyers and their family members. It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This is the best healthcare that many aliens have received in their entire lives. Meals are certified by dieticians. No lawbreakers in the history of human civilization have been treated better than illegal aliens in the United States. Get a grip. These third country agreements, which ensure due process under the U.S. Constitution, are essential to the safety of our homeland and the American people. If you break our laws and come to our country illegally, you could end up in any number of third countries. President Trump and Secretary Noem are using every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens out of American communities and out of our country. Our message is clear: Criminals are not welcome in the United States. These third country agreements, which ensure due process under the U.S. Constitution, are essential to the safety of our homeland and the American people." Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin

More updates in later newscasts.