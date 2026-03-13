Migrant advocacy groups warn of scammers targeting detainees in federal custody and their families

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Estrella del Paso, a local migrant advocacy center that offers legal services to them and their families, just issued a warning to the community due to a recent scam targeting detainees currently under ICE custody and their family members currently detained at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas.

According to a news release, Estrella del Paso has received multiple phone calls from detainees and family members alleging that scammers falsely claim to be employees or representatives of Estrella del Paso and request payments in exchange for providing legal representation.

"These claims are false. Estrella del Paso does not accept payment for legal representation. All legal services provided by the organization are offered completely free of charge. Clients are never asked to pay for legal assistance. The only costs individuals may be responsible for are their own government application or filing fees, when applicable," according to the news release.

Estrella del Paso also says they do not currently provide services inside the Bluebonnet detention facility, it only provide legal services within the following ICE facilities:

El Paso Processing Center (El Paso)

Otero Processing Center (Otero, NM)

Camp East Montana (Fort Bliss)

“It is deeply upsetting that scammers would exploit people in such vulnerable circumstances,” said Melissa M. Lopez, Estrella del Paso Executive Director. “Individuals in detention and their families are often desperate to find legal help and support. Targeting people during such a difficult and uncertain time is especially harmful, and we want our community to know that our services are always free and that they should never send money to someone claiming to represent us.”

Estrella del Paso also advises the community that anyone who receives a suspicious call, message, or payment request claiming to be from Estrella del Paso should not provide personal information or send money. Families who believe they may have been targeted by this scam and sent money are encouraged to report the incident to their local authorities and notify Estrella del Paso as well.

For more information about qualifying for free legal services with Estrella del Paso, please visit www.estrelladelpaso.org or contact our office at 915-532-3975.

ABC-7 reached out to Estrella del Paso for additional comment and an interview today, and to the El Paso County and District Attorney's Offices to learn more about the charges people who commit these crimes could face.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 5 and 6.