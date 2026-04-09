Mexican General Consulate in El Paso expands legal and financial assistance for citizens in the region

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Consulate General of Mexico launched its 8th edition of the External Legal Advice Week (SALE, Semana de Asesorías Legales Externas): "Información es Protección," or "Information is Protection."

The Consulate is inviting the Mexican community to participate in the SALE event, which began April 6, and will conclude April 10, 2026.

Under the motto "Information is Protection," this initiative by the Government of Mexico aims to bring free legal services closer to the Mexican community living in the region. These services are provided by attorneys and partner organizations within the Mexican Consular Network in the United States, through the Legal Assistance Program for Mexican Nationals in the U.S. (PALE).

During the Week of External Legal Advice in El Paso, the Consulate will host information booths regarding legal matters, as well as offer free legal consultations on immigration issues until April 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with no appointment necessary.

Additionally, the community will be able to access informational videos via the Consulate's social media channels to learn more about available legal services and how to protect their rights.

The main topics covered during SALE 2026 include addressing cases involving the violation of constitutional rights of detained individuals, immigration relief for crime victims, domestic violence cases, cancellation of removal in qualifying immigration proceedings, and other situations related to human rights violations — thereby offering the community legal advice and support on matters of critical importance.

"Thanks to this collaboration, SALE has successfully improved the living conditions of Mexican nationals in the United States by providing legal assistance and representation that ensure the exercise of their rights and protection against injustice or abuse," said the Mexican Consulate in El Paso.

SALE 2026 features the following local, state and regional profit and nonprofit organizations:

Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services (dba) Estrella del Paso

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center

Doña Ana County Colonias Development Council

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Las Cruces, Inc.

Beckett Law Firm, P.C.

Attorney Gabriel Jiménez

The El Paso District Attorney’s Office

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Rodriguez Law Firm P.C.

Origin Immigration Law, L.L.C.

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

And the Paso del Norte Center of Hope.

"The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso reaffirms its commitment to continue working on initiatives that strengthen the well-being of the Mexican community and expresses its gratitude for the support in disseminating this information," they added.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.