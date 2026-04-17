City of El Paso directs City Attorney’s Office to investigate deaths at Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council voted and approved a resolution earlier this month to ask the City Attorney's Office to forward its concerns and request an investigation into the three deaths reported at Camp East Montana.

According to El Paso City Representative Lily Limón, El Paso City Council is the only council in the country to vote on and take action on an investigation like this one.

"We're going to push that issue through and reach out to counterparts across the country, saying this is something that could potentially go up as high as the Supreme Court," said City Rep. Limón. "We need our local people to put it on, have a grand jury investigate because you cannot allow people to die in our community and not know exactly who's accountable, who's responsible, and what the punishment is going to be."

ABC-7 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the City of El Paso and the City Attorney's Office for comment.

A spokesperson with DHS sent a written statement saying:

“As with any transition, we are reviewing agency policies and proposals. As Secretary Mullin said in his confirmation hearing: ‘I will work with the community leaders and make sure that we are delivering for the American people what the President set out… We want to work with community leaders. We want to be good partners.’”

Watch the full story on ABC-7 at 6.