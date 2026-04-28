Chihuahua AG resigns more than a week after large drug lab was found south of the state

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua Attorney General César Jáuregui Moreno placed his resignation on Monday, days after the State Investigation Agency (AEI), along with Mexico's Defense Department (SEDENA) and several U.S. officials, discovered two drug labs south of the state April 18.

The drug lab was discovered around 400 miles south of the Juárez-El Paso border.

The state of Chihuahua has been in communication with the Mexican federal government over an ongoing investigation to discover exactly what happened and how two CIA agents were involved in the operation.

According to Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR), Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), Mexico Attorney's Office (FGR) and Mexico's National Guard (GN), neither U.S. officials had immigration permits, nor governmental clearance to operate in Mexico.

"According to available immigration records, one of them entered the country as a visitor, without permission to engage in remunerated activities, and the other with a diplomatic passport. Neither possessed formal accreditation to participate in operational activities within Mexican national territory," the news release says.

Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos has named Francisco Sáenz as interim Chihuahua AG while they look for someone to take over the State's Attorney General's Office (FGE).

More updates in later newscasts.