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County Judge Samaniego to declare ‘BTS Weekend’ in El Paso

BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
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BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
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Published 4:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will declare May 2 and 3 as "BTS Weekend" ahead of the highly-anticipated Korean pop concerts happening those days, he announced Friday.

Judge Samaniego will declare the resolution April 27, with special remarks from Noah and Nadia Saenz, the creators of the BTS fan guide website: borapaso.com. The siblings and other local organizations will speak about the concert's impact on the Borderland.

In addition to declaring BTS Weekend, the Commissioner's Court will present the "Estimado Amigo Award," the highest honor the county bestows on those demonstrating outstanding leadership, service and achievement, the county said.

Judge Samaniego encourages attendees to wear purple, the color notably associated with the BTS fan base.

The resolution presentation takes place at the Alicia Chacon Commissioner Courtroom at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse. According to a news release Samaniego sent, the presentation starts at 9:30 a.m.

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