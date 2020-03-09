Jack Dorsey will remain Twitter’s CEO after activist investor challenge

Biz/Tech

Jack Dorsey just survived a major threat to his leadership at Twitter.

On Monday, Twitter and activist hedge fund Elliott Management announced they had reached an agreement that keeps Dorsey at the helm of the social network.

Late last month, Elliott Management obtained a large stake in Twitter and advocated for changes, including possibly replacing Dorsey, a source familiar with the matter previously confirmed to CNN Business. Dorsey is also the CEO of payments company Square, and those two jobs were one issue that came up.

As part of the agreement, Twitter will add two new members to its board of directors and receive a $1 billion investment from investor Silver Lake and expects to undertake a share repurchase program.

“I am looking forward to working with Jack and the Board to help contribute to realizing Twitter’s full potential,” Jesse Cohn, partner at Elliott Management, said in a statement Monday.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter and Square, both of which are publicly traded companies. He served as Twitter’s first CEO before being pushed out in 2008. He returned to the post in 2015 and has remained in it since.