Walmart stores ending 24-hour service to clean, restock amid coronavirus

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Walmart is ending 24-hour service at its stores in the Borderland and across the U.S. starting Sunday in order to be able to clean and restock amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer, in an announcement Saturday night, said stores normally open 24 hours would now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

The company said other stores that typically are open until midnight would also have reduced hours and close earlier.

"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," Dacona Smith, Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The Walmart store locator on the retail giant's website at www.walmart.com/store/finder did not yet have the updated store hours listed for El Paso and Las Cruces when it was checked by ABC-7 on Saturday evening.