Some Las Vegas casinos set to close amid coronavirus pandemic

Biz/Tech

Parts of the Las Vegas Strip are going dark.

MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts will close their Las Vegas properties as of March 17 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wynn Resorts indicated Sunday that it would close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore “as part of its continuing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

The company said it expects the closures to be in effect for two weeks, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at which point the company will assess the situation.

Similarly, MGM Resorts said in a news release Sunday that it will close casino operations on Monday, March 16, and then hotel operations. It said it will not accept reservations before May 1.

“It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression,” said Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, in a statement.

MGM Resorts operates a number of Las Vegas properties, including the Bellagio, the MGM Grand, and The Mirage — among others.

“This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus,” Murren said. “We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.”

The Las Vegas closures come more than a month after Wynn, MGM Resorts and other companies had to shut down operations in Macao.

The government in Macao ordered the suspension of gambling and other related industries for about two weeks last month after one of Macao’s confirmed coronavirus cases was discovered to have worked in the gambling industry.